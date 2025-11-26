RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 486.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,427 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Kagan Cocozza Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kagan Cocozza Asset Management now owns 6,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. PKS Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

MUB stock opened at $107.25 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.17.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

