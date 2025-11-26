Fiserv, Inc. $FISV Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $23,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3,150.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 960.9% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fiserv to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Fiserv from $170.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.08.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $60.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.28 and a 200 day moving average of $135.58. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.56 and a 12 month high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 19.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Lance M. Fritz bought 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.18 per share, for a total transaction of $651,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,086 shares in the company, valued at $852,945.48. This represents a 324.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

