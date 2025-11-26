Choreo LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Choreo LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,176 shares during the period. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $42,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Cove Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 66.8% in the second quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 63,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.3%

NYSEARCA VB opened at $255.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $262.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.