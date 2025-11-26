RiverFront Investment Group LLC Sells 148,155 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPLB

RiverFront Investment Group LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Free Report) by 88.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,155 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 829,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,721,000 after acquiring an additional 73,191 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 95,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,777 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 158,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 22,955 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 755.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 133,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 117,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLB stock opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $23.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.59.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable US corporate bonds with a remaining maturity of at least 10 years. SPLB was launched on Mar 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.