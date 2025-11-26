Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,093 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. South Plains Financial Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 14.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 284,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,433,000 after buying an additional 36,278 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS stock opened at $127.85 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.25 and a 1 year high of $181.85. The company has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.89 and a 200 day moving average of $149.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $211.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zoetis from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.89.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

