Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Holdings Cut by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 854,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $67,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of VCSH opened at $79.92 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $80.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.2974 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

