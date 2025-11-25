Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Issues Earnings Results

Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Caledonia Investments had a net margin of 86.28% and a return on equity of 6.98%.

Caledonia Investments Stock Performance

Shares of LON CLDN opened at GBX 374.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 379.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,662.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.77. Caledonia Investments has a 52-week low of GBX 321.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 393.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caledonia Investments

In other news, insider William Wyatt sold 92,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 377, for a total transaction of £347,028.50. In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,517,280. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Caledonia Investments

Caledonia is a FTSE 250 self-managed investment trust company with a long track record of delivering consistent returns and progressive annual dividend payments to shareholders.

Our aim is to generate long-term compounding real returns that outperform inflation by 3%-6% over the medium to long term, and the FTSE All-Share index over 10 years.

We are a long-term investor and hold investments in both listed and private markets across three pools: Public Companies, Private Capital and Funds.

