RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $53.51 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848,854 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $53,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $84.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.66 and a 12-month high of $84.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.99.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.326 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.