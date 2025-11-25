RiverFront Investment Group LLC Acquires 2,827 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $34,000. PFS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 65.9% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.13.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $128.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 54.95%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

