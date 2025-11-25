Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stake in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 494,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Veralto worth $49,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veralto by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,206,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,307,000 after buying an additional 468,641 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Veralto by 8.3% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,541,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,264,000 after buying an additional 811,843 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Veralto by 28.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,235,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,502 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,856,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,224,000 after acquiring an additional 314,704 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,223,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,137,000 after acquiring an additional 682,123 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veralto stock opened at $97.99 on Tuesday. Veralto Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.86 and a 52 week high of $110.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.33 and a 200-day moving average of $102.85.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Veralto had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.950-0.980 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.05%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $1,131,243.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,286,830.94. This trade represents a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

VLTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Veralto from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Veralto from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

