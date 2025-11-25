Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY) Trading Down 20% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY – Get Free Report) fell 20% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 413,816 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 174,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The firm has a market cap of C$2.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03.
About Playfair Mining
Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper, zinc, and nickel. The company holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property that consisting of various mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the RKV Cu-Co-Ni Project located in in south-central Norway.
