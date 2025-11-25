Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Stake Raised by Southeast Asset Advisors LLC

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 499.5% in the second quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 10,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 48,575.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC now owns 80,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 80,150 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 166.9% during the second quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 8,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $265,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 73,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,726,777.76. This represents a 4.86% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $265,302.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,312,366.77. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,632. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $83.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -644.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.95. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $127.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.87 and its 200 day moving average is $75.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 24th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -184.62%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.