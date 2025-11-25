Lemonade, Inc. $LMND Shares Bought by Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,871,000 after purchasing an additional 60,853 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lemonade by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Lemonade by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 281,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after buying an additional 35,648 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the second quarter worth $769,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the second quarter worth $826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on Lemonade from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities set a $80.00 price objective on Lemonade in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lemonade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Lemonade Stock Performance

LMND opened at $73.19 on Tuesday. Lemonade, Inc. has a one year low of $24.31 and a one year high of $83.77. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.62 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.94.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $194.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.06 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 31.86% and a negative net margin of 26.39%.The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Lemonade has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lemonade

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 18,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $1,377,536.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 83,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,073,893.59. The trade was a 18.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Adina Eckstein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $2,920,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 227,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,647,610.74. The trade was a 14.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,716 shares of company stock valued at $5,194,624. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

Further Reading

