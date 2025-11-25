Leerink Partnrs Upgrades Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) to Strong-Buy

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Zura Bio from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Zura Bio from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Zura Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Zura Bio Stock Performance

Zura Bio stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. Zura Bio has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $4.68. The firm has a market cap of $243.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Zura Bio will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zura Bio

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZURA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Zura Bio by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Zura Bio in the third quarter worth $45,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Zura Bio by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 32,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 21,249 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zura Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Zura Bio by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,560,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zura Bio Company Profile

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

Featured Stories

