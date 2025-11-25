Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Stock Position Reduced by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Sava Infond d.o.o. increased its position in Lam Research by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 75,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 187,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after purchasing an additional 17,833 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $14,476,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, Glass Wealth Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 8.5% in the second quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC now owns 28,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Lam Research from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. New Street Research upped their target price on Lam Research from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Summit Insights cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.84.

Insider Activity

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $1,418,804.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 56,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,942,091.42. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $207,667.02. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at $264,303.48. The trade was a 44.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 102,608 shares of company stock worth $14,916,496 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Trading Up 5.4%

LRCX opened at $150.38 on Tuesday. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $167.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.96.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.91%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

