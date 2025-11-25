Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 53,547.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 271,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270,948 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of GE Vernova worth $143,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,007,000 after purchasing an additional 22,574 shares in the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on GEV. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $654.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Redburn Partners set a $475.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $715.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Melius raised shares of GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $740.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.81.

GE Vernova Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of GEV stock opened at $579.70 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.25 and a 52-week high of $677.29. The stock has a market cap of $157.28 billion, a PE ratio of 94.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $594.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $565.87.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. GE Vernova’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.