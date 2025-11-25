FY2027 EPS Estimates for OTCMKTS:UBSFY Decreased by Analyst

UbiSoft Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for UbiSoft Entertainment in a research report issued on Monday, November 24th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for UbiSoft Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for UbiSoft Entertainment’s FY2028 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get UbiSoft Entertainment alerts:

UbiSoft Entertainment Price Performance

UbiSoft Entertainment stock opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. UbiSoft Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04.

UbiSoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UbiSoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UbiSoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.