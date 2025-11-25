Rhumbline Advisers Sells 227 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of Cboe Global Markets worth $52,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 241,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,436,000 after buying an additional 38,872 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Promethium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 36.9% during the first quarter. Promethium Advisors LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth $588,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBOE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $221.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.38.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $253.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $187.30 and a one year high of $262.98. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.56 and a 200-day moving average of $238.01.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

