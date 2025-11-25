Southeast Asset Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,912 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.8% of Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 471,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 227,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after acquiring an additional 15,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0%

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.40 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $98.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.50.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

