RiverFront Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF $IHI

RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 387,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,664 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned about 0.55% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $24,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at $450,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

IHI opened at $63.35 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $65.18. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.23.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

