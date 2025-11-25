PaLM AI (PALM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $87.66 Thousand

PaLM AI (PALM) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One PaLM AI token can now be purchased for $0.0838 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PaLM AI has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar. PaLM AI has a total market capitalization of $6.48 million and approximately $87.66 thousand worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87,599.29 or 1.00110361 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PaLM AI Profile

PaLM AI’s launch date was November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 77,129,726 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,300,000 tokens. The official website for PaLM AI is palmai.tech. PaLM AI’s official message board is palmaierc.medium.com. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc.

Buying and Selling PaLM AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 77,129,726.29891283. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.08433811 USD and is up 14.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $57,173.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PaLM AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PaLM AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

