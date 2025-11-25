Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Aptose Biosciences Trading Down 0.9%
Aptose Biosciences stock opened at C$2.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -117.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 5.41. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of C$1.02 and a one year high of C$16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.84 million, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.88.
Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported C($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.
Aptose Biosciences Company Profile
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aptose Biosciences
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 5 Retail Stocks That Could Deck the Halls—or Wreck Portfolios
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Hims, Block, and NRG Just Launched Huge Stock Buybacks
Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.