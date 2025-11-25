Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 65.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $878.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $935.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,007.05. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 12-month low of $845.56 and a 12-month high of $1,769.14. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.77 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 62.16%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Texas Pacific Land to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Pacific Land currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

