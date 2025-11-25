RiverFront Investment Group LLC Purchases 12,053 Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF $RFDI

RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,053 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned 7.48% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $9,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 197,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after purchasing an additional 73,023 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 129,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after buying an additional 28,170 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after buying an additional 27,750 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after acquiring an additional 15,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 93,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 11,953 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Trading Up 0.2%

RFDI opened at $76.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.78. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 1-year low of $58.54 and a 1-year high of $79.35. The company has a market cap of $131.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.88.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.3845 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

