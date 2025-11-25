Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,486,367 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 210,235.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,487,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486,367 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $986,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $773,405,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $454,530,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,125,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,322,550,000 after buying an additional 359,822 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,911,000 after acquiring an additional 59,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 623,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,123,000 after buying an additional 50,870 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT opened at $736.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $756.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $695.71. The stock has a market cap of $109.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $806.99.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

