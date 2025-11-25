Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 78,621.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,537,661 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 6.0% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,005,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE LLY opened at $1,067.68 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,075.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $862.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $790.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The company’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $830.00 price target (down from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $886.00 to $1,104.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,047.50.

View Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.