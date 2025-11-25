FourThought Financial Partners LLC Invests $1.56 Million in A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 22.4% during the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.5% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 72,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,265,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,952,000 after buying an additional 13,906 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,080,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,405,000 after buying an additional 732,041 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of AOS opened at $64.10 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $77.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.76 and a 200-day moving average of $68.89.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $942.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.33 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.85%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.850 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price objective on A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on A. O. Smith from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also

