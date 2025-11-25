Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 27th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 27th.

Russel Metals Trading Up 0.5%

TSE RUS opened at C$40.23 on Tuesday. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of C$34.62 and a twelve month high of C$46.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$41.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.28.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Russel Metals had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of C$1.17 billion for the quarter.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc is a Canada-based metal distribution company. The company conducts business primarily through three metals distribution segments: metals service centers; energy products; and steel distributors. The metal service centers provide processing and distribution services to a broad base of end-users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.