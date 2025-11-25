Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.65 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 127.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 1,515.8% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.64.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $97.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $90.24 and a one year high of $130.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-7.700 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.