FourThought Financial Partners LLC Has $12 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,817 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 13,624 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $14,653,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $821,000. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 254,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,765,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ VONG opened at $120.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.39 and a 12 month high of $126.83.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1419 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.