Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL Shares Purchased by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,598 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 4.0% in the second quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.26, for a total transaction of $3,456,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 286,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,558,536.42. This represents a 8.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.65, for a total value of $562,841.80. Following the sale, the director owned 118,753 shares in the company, valued at $17,533,880.45. The trade was a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $169.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.43.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 1.0%

TOL stock opened at $130.30 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $169.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.35%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

