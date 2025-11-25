Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,853 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,399.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $289,375.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,375. This trade represents a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $99.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.47 and its 200 day moving average is $97.46. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The company has a market cap of $83.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Argus assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $110.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.