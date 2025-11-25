Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 79.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,012 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,115,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,991,000 after acquiring an additional 300,177 shares during the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $502,435,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,656,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,650,000 after buying an additional 74,007 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,922,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,331,000 after acquiring an additional 165,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,626,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,332,000 after acquiring an additional 70,048 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.1%

VEU stock opened at $71.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.02. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The firm has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

