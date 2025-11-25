FourThought Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,430 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

FourThought Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $100.64 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.74 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The company has a market cap of $135.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.20.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

