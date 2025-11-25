Oak Associates Ltd. OH Reduces Holdings in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Oak Associates Ltd. OH trimmed its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Cencora were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COR. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 70.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Cencora by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cencora by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cencora by 0.4% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 2.4% during the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

Cencora stock opened at $371.99 on Tuesday. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.92 and a twelve month high of $372.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $72.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $329.29 and its 200 day moving average is $305.29.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.36 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. Cencora’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total transaction of $9,087,111.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 305,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total transaction of $1,665,699.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,398,792. The trade was a 11.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,640 shares of company stock worth $14,099,338. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Cencora from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cencora from $354.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price objective on Cencora and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cencora from $344.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cencora from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.09.

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

