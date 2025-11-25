North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,775 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,775 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 175,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 82,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.