Software Circle (LON:SFT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Software Circle (LON:SFT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.31) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Software Circle had a negative return on equity of 20.96% and a negative net margin of 14.66%.
Software Circle Trading Up 2.1%
Shares of LON:SFT opened at GBX 24.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 23.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 26.92. The company has a market cap of £94.40 million, a PE ratio of -302.50 and a beta of 0.13. Software Circle has a 12-month low of GBX 22 and a 12-month high of GBX 32.40.
