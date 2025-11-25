Software Circle (LON:SFT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Software Circle (LON:SFT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.31) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Software Circle had a negative return on equity of 20.96% and a negative net margin of 14.66%.

Shares of LON:SFT opened at GBX 24.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 23.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 26.92. The company has a market cap of £94.40 million, a PE ratio of -302.50 and a beta of 0.13. Software Circle has a 12-month low of GBX 22 and a 12-month high of GBX 32.40.

Software Circle plc is a UK based acquirer of vertical market software businesses. Our aim is to help founders find the right exit strategy, without fuss or drama. Continuing operations in an independent, decentralised way. Keeping the entrepreneurial spirit and culture that exists in the businesses we acquire.

