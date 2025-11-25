GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, February 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th.

GE HealthCare Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 3.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GE HealthCare Technologies to earn $5.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.7%.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 2.3%

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $78.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.95. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 12-month low of $57.65 and a 12-month high of $94.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.510-4.630 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GEHC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.