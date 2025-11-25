Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th.
Gaming and Leisure Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.4%.
Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.0%
GLPI stock opened at $43.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 13.23 and a quick ratio of 13.23. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $42.26 and a 12 month high of $52.27.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.50 to $47.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Macquarie decreased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.38.
Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.
