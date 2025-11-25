Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th.

Gaming and Leisure Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.4%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.0%

GLPI stock opened at $43.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 13.23 and a quick ratio of 13.23. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $42.26 and a 12 month high of $52.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 49.54% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $397.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.860-3.880 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.50 to $47.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Macquarie decreased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

