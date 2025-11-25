NDVR Inc. Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

NDVR Inc. cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.7% of NDVR Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. NDVR Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 580,897.4% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 135,087,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,963,208,000 after acquiring an additional 135,064,454 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $2,622,943,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,570,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,299,725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687,855 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,232,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,971,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $369,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.81.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $318.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.82. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $319.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.26, for a total transaction of $800,786.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,884.14. This trade represents a 19.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $32,681.60. Following the sale, the director owned 18,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,253,567.20. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 227,952 shares of company stock worth $58,896,009 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

