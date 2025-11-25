Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.70.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on SLDB shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 4th.
Shares of SLDB stock opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.76. Solid Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $7.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.15.
Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.
