Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDBGet Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.70.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SLDB shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLDB. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 285.0% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,729,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981,400 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 96.1% in the first quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 7,911,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,273,000 after buying an additional 3,877,087 shares in the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 97.8% during the first quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 7,415,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,439,000 after buying an additional 3,666,864 shares during the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $6,077,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 97.7% during the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLDB stock opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.76. Solid Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $7.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.15.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDBGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

