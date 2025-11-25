Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ Shares Sold by FreeGulliver LLC

FreeGulliver LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. FreeGulliver LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 34,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ opened at $89.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.19. The company has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.