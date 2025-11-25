Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP Holdings Decreased by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lessened its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $7,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.
Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $183.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.51. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $178.64 and a 52 week high of $234.35.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CHKP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $211.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.48.
Read Our Latest Analysis on CHKP
Check Point Software Technologies Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
