Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH Holdings Raised by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,354 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $10,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,854,530 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,670,449,000 after acquiring an additional 746,732 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,450,691 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,361,677,000 after acquiring an additional 375,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,019,891 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,091,391,000 after acquiring an additional 206,532 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,077,445 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $923,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,805,893 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $520,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,145 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Mizuho set a $85.00 price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.19.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CTSH opened at $74.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.67 and its 200-day moving average is $73.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.220-5.260 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO John Sunshin Kim sold 2,500 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 36,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,843.40. This trade represents a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

