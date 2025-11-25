Legal & General Group Plc Sells 126,378 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,399,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,378 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.88% of Teradyne worth $125,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TER. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Teradyne by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in Teradyne by 195.5% in the second quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 200.9% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total value of $199,661.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 94,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,031,963.40. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,324 shares of company stock worth $494,318. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Teradyne stock opened at $165.97 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.77 and a 52-week high of $191.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.86. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $769.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Teradyne from $122.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.25.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

