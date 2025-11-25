Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Receives $18.90 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.90.

Several brokerages have commented on CWH. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Camping World in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Camping World from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th.

Camping World stock opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average is $16.22. Camping World has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $25.97. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.92.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Camping World had a positive return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Camping World will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -53.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 217,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 147,075 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Camping World by 24.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 593,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after acquiring an additional 116,292 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter valued at $1,831,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Camping World by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,034,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,521,000 after buying an additional 247,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the first quarter worth about $377,000. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

