Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Trading Down 9% – Should You Sell?

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2025

Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILAGet Free Report) shares traded down 9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.02 and last traded at GBX 2.19. 12,286,040 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 14,632,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.40.

Mila Resources Stock Down 10.4%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.26.

Mila Resources (LON:MILAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.15) EPS for the quarter.

About Mila Resources

Mila Resources (LSE: MILA) is an exploration company focused on advancing high-potential gold and copper mining projects across proven mining regions.
The Yarrol Project, the Company’s flagship asset located in Queenslan’s South-east Goldfields, comprises a 20km mineralised corridor with demonstrated potential for both gold and copper, with exploration campaigns currently underway to expand and define this high-priority target with mineralisation present along its strike.
Mila’s other prominent project, the Kathleen Valley Gold Project, is situated on the world-renowned Norseman-Wiluna Orogenic Belt, and is a multi-mineral endowed project providing Mila with exposure to both gold, copper, and additional lithium -bearing systems identified in the surround region.

