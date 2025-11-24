Comparing Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) & ATC Venture Group (OTCMKTS:ATCV)

Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) and ATC Venture Group (OTCMKTS:ATCV – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.6% of Twin Vee PowerCats shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Twin Vee PowerCats shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of ATC Venture Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Twin Vee PowerCats alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Twin Vee PowerCats and ATC Venture Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twin Vee PowerCats 1 0 0 0 1.00 ATC Venture Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

Given ATC Venture Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ATC Venture Group is more favorable than Twin Vee PowerCats.

This table compares Twin Vee PowerCats and ATC Venture Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twin Vee PowerCats $14.39 million 0.27 -$11.05 million ($6.68) -0.26 ATC Venture Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ATC Venture Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twin Vee PowerCats.

Profitability

This table compares Twin Vee PowerCats and ATC Venture Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twin Vee PowerCats -94.19% -65.04% -51.23% ATC Venture Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Twin Vee PowerCats has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATC Venture Group has a beta of 4.06, meaning that its share price is 306% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ATC Venture Group beats Twin Vee PowerCats on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Twin Vee PowerCats

(Get Free Report)

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The firm is focused on designing and developing its products under the ELECTRA Power Sports brand. It operates through the following segments: Gas-Powered Boats, Electric Boat and Development, and Franchise. The Gas-Powered Boats segment manufactures boats that use fuel. The Electric Boat and Development segment designs fully electric boats through Forza X1 Inc. The Franchise segment deals with developing a standard product offering that is sold for franchise. The company was founded by Roger Dunshee in 1996 and is headquartered in Fort Pierce, FL.

About ATC Venture Group

(Get Free Report)

ATC Venture Group Inc., through its subsidiary, Simonsen Iron Works Inc., engages in the design, manufacture, and assembly of an array of parts for original equipment manufacturers and other customers. The company was formerly known as Cycle Country Accessories Corp. and changed its name to ATC Venture Group Inc. in January 2012. ATC Venture Group Inc. was incorporated in 1906 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Vee PowerCats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Vee PowerCats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.