Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.193 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This is a 30.3% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSJX stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $25.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 845. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.58. Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $25.89.
About Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Hims, Block, and NRG Just Launched Huge Stock Buybacks
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Retail Earnings Roundup: Walmart Scores, Target Slumps in Q3
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- JPMorgan and Goldman Upgrade MP Materials Amid Defense-Driven Demand Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.