Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.193 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This is a 30.3% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSJX stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $25.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 845. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.58. Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $25.89.

About Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust – Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Invesco Capital Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high yield corporate bonds that are rated BB+ from S&P Global Ratings or Fitch Ratings Inc or a maximum credit rating of Ba1 from Moody’s Investors Service, Inc with the effective maturities in the year 2033.

