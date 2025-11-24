Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:QQA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.44

Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:QQA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.4431 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th.

Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF Trading Up 1.4%

QQA traded up $0.74 on Monday, hitting $52.36. 77,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,814. Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.06. The stock has a market cap of $417.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QQA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF by 235.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000.

Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF Company Profile

The Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF (QQA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, fund-of-funds, that utilizes equity securities and ETFs to mirror the NASDAQ-100 Index. The fund also employs an options-based income strategy with equity-linked notes (ELNs) for upside participation and downside protection QQA was launched on Jul 17, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

